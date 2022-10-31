Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has joined the new Intel Foundry Services (IFS) U.S. Military, Aerospace and Government (USMAG) Alliance to support mutual customers with the domestic development and delivery of system-on-chip (SoC) designs. By participating in the alliance, Cadence is advancing the adoption of Intel’s secure manufacturing processes in conjunction with Cadence’s secure EDA tools and IP, ensuring that military, aerospace and government customers meet stringent national security requirements.

As an IFS USMAG Alliance member, Cadence benefits from early access to process roadmaps, process design kits (PDKs), technical training and multi-purpose-wafer (MPW) shuttles. In addition, the Cadence and IFS teams can create tailored, joint solutions that address design goals.

“Earlier this year, we launched the IFS+Accelerator Design Ecosystem with Cadence as a member in EDA, IP, and Cloud alliances,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services. “By broadening our collaboration with Cadence to serve the military, aerospace and government sectors, we’re accelerating silicon innovation by providing mutual customers with secure access to Cadence’s innovative EDA solutions and IP and our advanced manufacturing capacity.”

“By joining the IFS USMAG Alliance, we’re embarking on a collaboration that ensures domestic customers creating our nation’s critical military, aerospace and government applications can achieve design and manufacturing objectives using Cadence’s EDA solutions and IP that are optimized for Intel’s advanced process technologies,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “We are committed to providing secure design solutions and flows optimized for MAG requirements, and through our expanded collaboration, our mutual customers can innovate with confidence.”

Cadence® advanced-node EDA solutions and IP support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence advanced-node solutions, visit www.cadence.com%2Fgo%2Fadvancednodeifspr.

