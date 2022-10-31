Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, announced today that President Thomas Meth will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov. They will be joined by Dr. Puneet Dwivedi, Associate Professor of Sustainability Sciences at the University of Georgia, to discuss harvesting and merchandising aspects of working forests in the U.S. Southeast.

Date: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

To attend the fireside chat, please email [email protected] to request a registration link or contact a Raymond James representative.

Enviva also noted that it has added %3Cspan%3Enew+content%3C%2Fspan%3E to the “Sustainability” section of its website available at www.envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva

Enviva is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its eleventh plant, in Epes, Alabama. The Epes plant is projected to add 1.1 million MTPY – approximately an 18% increase – to Enviva’s production capacity, and is expected to be the world’s largest wood pellet production plant once constructed. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005808/en/