ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were OXY.WS(13.35%), BACpL.PFD(10.38%), and UONEK(6.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,402,670-share investment in NAS:BKEP. Previously, the stock had a 4.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.6 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Blueknight Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $4.63 per share and a market cap of $194.01Mil. The stock has returned 51.82% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 669,855-share investment in NAS:BKEPP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.71 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Blueknight Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $8.735 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 16.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 43.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 530,000 shares in NAS:PETQ, giving the stock a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.49 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, PetIQ Inc traded for a price of $7.7 per share and a market cap of $227.62Mil. The stock has returned -68.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PetIQ Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC bought 2,523,856 shares of NYSE:CCO for a total holding of 4,750,000. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.51.

On 10/24/2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.6025 per share and a market cap of $771.37Mil. The stock has returned -43.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 585,978 shares in NAS:UONE, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.6 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Urban One Inc traded for a price of $5.58 per share and a market cap of $224.79Mil. The stock has returned -41.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Urban One Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

