OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

37 S RIVER ST AURORA, IL 60507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 346 stocks valued at a total of $324.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(7.33%), AAPL(3.81%), and EWZ(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA’s top five trades of the quarter.

OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIB by 518,230 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.43.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $30.9175 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 216,064 shares in NAS:IBTD, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.7276 per share and a market cap of $990.36Mil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

OLD SECOND NATIONAL BANK OF AURORA reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 9,184 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.35.

On 10/24/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $293.5 per share and a market cap of $41.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-book ratio of 29.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 125,274 shares in NAS:BSCO, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.64 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.325 per share and a market cap of $3.30Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 124,793 shares in NAS:BSCP, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.35 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.835 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.