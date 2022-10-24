Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6385 OLD SHADY OAK ROAD, SUITE 200 EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were COP(3.42%), BRK.B(3.40%), and DVN(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 53,690 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 10/24/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.135 per share and a market cap of $32.21Bil. The stock has returned -47.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 14,855 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 93,213. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 10/24/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $52.18 per share and a market cap of $73.41Bil. The stock has returned 54.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 11,050 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/24/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.8 per share and a market cap of $151.46Bil. The stock has returned -27.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 19,843 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 144,473. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/24/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.24 per share and a market cap of $111.56Bil. The stock has returned -42.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AEM by 8,668 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.87.

On 10/24/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $42.42 per share and a market cap of $19.17Bil. The stock has returned -22.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

