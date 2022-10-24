CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 663 VINELAND, NJ 08362-0663

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(20.09%), XAR(7.90%), and MDY(7.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 47,568 shares. The trade had a 5.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/24/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $377.13 per share and a market cap of $352.37Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 48,050 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/24/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $125.29 per share and a market cap of $37.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a price-book ratio of 6.86.

CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 40,545 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.19.

On 10/24/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $141.58 per share and a market cap of $14.21Bil. The stock has returned -25.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 5.79.

CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:UPRO by 131,920 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.09.

On 10/24/2022, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF 3x Shares traded for a price of $32.7099 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -50.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 79,155 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.5.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $40.55 per share and a market cap of $3.46Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.