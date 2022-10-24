Cubic Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

131 DARTMOUTH STREET, 5TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.80%), GOOG(3.08%), and PNC(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cubic Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAWW by 60,220 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.2.

On 10/24/2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $100.49 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned 23.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 16,250 shares in NAS:ROCC, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.2 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Ranger Oil Corp traded for a price of $39.48 per share and a market cap of $779.63Mil. The stock has returned 20.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranger Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Cubic Asset Management, LLC bought 5,400 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 32,042. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/24/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $84.3 per share and a market cap of $72.41Bil. The stock has returned -37.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-book ratio of 6.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 9,189-share investment in ARCA:VGK. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $48.73 per share and a market cap of $12.87Bil. The stock has returned -26.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 32,158 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 10/24/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.135 per share and a market cap of $32.21Bil. The stock has returned -47.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

