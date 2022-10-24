Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were APH(3.73%), MSFT(3.60%), and TMO(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 3,648 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $346.35.

On 10/24/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $293.5 per share and a market cap of $41.84Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-book ratio of 29.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,603-share investment in NYSE:RTX. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $90.26 per share and a market cap of $132.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 9,567 shares in NYSE:KO, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.15 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $57.155 per share and a market cap of $246.83Bil. The stock has returned 8.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-book ratio of 10.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 9,640 shares in NAS:MDLZ, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.11 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $58.34 per share and a market cap of $80.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 24,441 shares in NYSE:NOVA, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.26 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Sunnova Energy International Inc traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -59.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunnova Energy International Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

