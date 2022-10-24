TRUST CO OF VERMONT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 1280 BRATTLEBORO, VT 05302-1280

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 983 stocks valued at a total of $1.26Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.12%), MSFT(3.30%), and GOOG(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO OF VERMONT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VERMONT bought 94,707 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 558,220. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.29 per share and a market cap of $2,384.42Bil. The stock has returned 0.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-book ratio of 41.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.65 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VERMONT bought 74,161 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 537,922. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.7064 per share and a market cap of $18.21Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TRUST CO OF VERMONT reduced their investment in NAS:LSXMA by 49,390 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.29.

On 10/24/2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $41.76 per share and a market cap of $13.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VERMONT bought 22,133 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 58,087. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 10/24/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.59 per share and a market cap of $111.36Bil. The stock has returned -29.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TRUST CO OF VERMONT reduced their investment in NYSE:PAG by 15,385 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.55.

On 10/24/2022, Penske Automotive Group Inc traded for a price of $100.35 per share and a market cap of $7.43Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Penske Automotive Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.