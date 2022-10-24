GODSEY & GIBB, INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6806 PARAGON PLACE SUITE 230 RICHMOND, VA 23230

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(19.78%), COST(16.28%), and AEP(13.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GODSEY & GIBB, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 43,336 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 16.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $520.14 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $493.0725 per share and a market cap of $218.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-book ratio of 10.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 202,873 shares in NAS:AEP, giving the stock a 13.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.87 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $85.82 per share and a market cap of $44.06Bil. The stock has returned 3.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 81,517 shares in NYSE:SYK, giving the stock a 13.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $210.35 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $219.34 per share and a market cap of $83.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 229,112 shares in NYSE:D, giving the stock a 12.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.73 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $65.69 per share and a market cap of $54.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 364,421 shares in NYSE:BCE, giving the stock a 12.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.59 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, BCE Inc traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $38.85Bil. The stock has returned -10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BCE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.