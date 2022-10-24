Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 439 stocks valued at a total of $2.14Bil. The top holdings were QQQ(5.02%), GBIL(4.44%), and IVW(3.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC bought 948,903 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 953,142. The trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/24/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.765 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,905,927 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.215 per share and a market cap of $22.26Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 1,116,750 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 10/24/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.56 per share and a market cap of $29.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

The guru sold out of their 884,424-share investment in ARCA:SJNK. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.38 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.015 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -7.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.41.

The guru sold out of their 270,860-share investment in ARCA:SHYG. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.94 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.445 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

