CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2020 CALAMOS COURT NAPERVILLE, IL 60563

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 255 stocks valued at a total of $1.14Bil. The top holdings were IVV(8.52%), AAPL(7.01%), and MSFT(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 281,799 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 334,577. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.83 per share and a market cap of $75.81Bil. The stock has returned -16.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 164,880 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 424,289. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.83.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $99.2379 per share and a market cap of $11.93Bil. The stock has returned 5.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.87.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 149,530 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 214,073. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.3801 per share and a market cap of $37.52Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 31,246 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 231,117. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/24/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $245.495 per share and a market cap of $1,832.11Bil. The stock has returned -19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-book ratio of 11.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.84 and a price-sales ratio of 9.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 147,008 shares of NYSE:BSX for a total holding of 153,056. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.12.

On 10/24/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $40.795 per share and a market cap of $58.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

