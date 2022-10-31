Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2022 third quarter earnings release on November 7, 2022 after the close of trading.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2022 third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, November 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast URL is https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Feyzpt5x9. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBId527bdd7b5cd4bd685268d3255d6aed6 to receive a unique PIN needed to access the call. The dial-in number is (844) 543-0451. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

