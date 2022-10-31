Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler®and Lee®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of its common stock, an increase of $0.02 or 4 percent. The cash dividend will be payable on December 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

"Given our strong cash generating model, even during challenging macroeconomic conditions, we are announcing an increase to our quarterly dividend. This increase reflects management and the Board of Directors’ confidence in our resilient operating model, which allows us to continue to invest in key strategic growth initiatives, while also delivering superior cash returns to our shareholders," said Scott Baxter, Board Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President, Kontoor Brands.

