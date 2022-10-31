Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the "Company”), announced today the Company will exhibit its leading beverage solutions at the FHA-HoReCa Foodservice and Hospitality World Expo. The event, held in Singapore and taking place from October 25 to October 28, features the most extensive line-up of leading foodservice and hospitality suppliers from around the world.

“As we continue to expand beyond North America, Westrock Coffee is proud to take part in FHA-HoReCa's World Expo,” said Kyle Newkirk, EVP of Global Innovation & Insights. “As an industry leader with a global presence in the foodservice and hospitality market, we look forward to exhibiting a variety of innovative and consumer-focused products that actively blend and address both consumer trends and dynamic market capabilities.”

At the FHA-HoReCa Expo, Westrock Coffee will showcase a range of its beverage solutions, including:

Black Tea Refreshers

Coffee Energy Drinks

Coffee Leaf Tea

Nitro-Based Beverages

Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Beverages

Westrock Coffee representatives will be available at Westrock Coffee’s exhibitor stand, 2F 4-01 through the run of the show.

The Company recently completed the build-out of a 90,000 square-foot facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The new facility, which is just 30 minutes from the international hub of Singapore, enhances the Company’s roasting, packaging, and warehousing capacity of coffee and extract solutions across the APAC and MENA regions.

Westrock Coffee supplies the largest and most recognizable names in the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial, and hospitality industries with coffee, tea, and extract-based beverage solutions. Customers include 13 of the top 25 quick service restaurants (QSR) and 13 of the top 25 convenience stores in the United States. The Company currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily and is the largest custom/private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the United States by volume.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee Company is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit WestrockCoffee.com.

