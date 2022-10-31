Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

Groupon to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Monday, November 7, 2022. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

