IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN), today announced that the Company will present two posters at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 being held November 3-6, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The Company will also present one poster at the upcoming Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium (NEALS) which is being held November 1-3, 2022, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.



Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

ASN Kidney Week

Title: A Phase 2a Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Tegoprubart (AT-1501) in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)

Presenter: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP (University of Leicester)

Abstract Number: TH-PO498

Session Date and Time: November 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EDT)

Title: Tegoprubart reduced inflammation in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): potential implications for its use in the prevention of rejection in KT

Presenter: Steven Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Number: FR-P0795

Session Date and Time: November 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EDT)

NEALS

Title: Tegoprubart (AT-1501) is safe and well tolerated and reduces inflammation in patients with ALS

Presenter: Sabrina Paganoni, M.D., co-director, MGH Neurological Research Institute

Poster Number: 112

Session Date and Time: November 2, 2022, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (EDT)

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about planned clinical trials, the development of product candidates, expected timing for initiation of future clinical trials, expected timing for receipt of data from clinical trials, the company’s capital resources and ability to finance planned clinical trials, as well as other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “looks forward,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sites, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

