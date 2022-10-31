Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $211 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $234 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $195 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, “Our third quarter results continued to demonstrate the positive impact of solid loan growth and moderately higher interest rates, as our net interest margin strengthened to 3.24%, up from 2.68% a year ago, producing strong adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) growth and positive operating leverage.”

Mr. Simmons continued, “Strong PPNR growth was offset by a higher provision for credit losses. Despite material improvements in most of our credit quality metrics relative to both last quarter and last year, we boosted our loan loss reserve to reflect both loan growth and a heightened probability of economic recession in the coming year.”

For the full version of the Bank's 2022 third quarter earnings release, including financial schedules, please visit www.zionsbancorporation.com.

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss the third quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET on October 24, 2022. Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (877) 709-8150 (domestic and international) and entering the passcode 13733310, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at www.zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with more than $90 billion of total assets at December 31, 2021, and annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

