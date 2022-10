Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) was awarded a reimbursable front-end engineering and detailed design, engineering and procurement services contract for Imperial as the company progresses plans to develop a world-class renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The new complex is expected to be the largest renewable diesel production facility in Canada and will produce approximately 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day from locally sourced feedstocks.

Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2022.

“Our involvement in this project underscores our ongoing commitment to helping clients deliver sustainable and lower carbon energy,” said Jim Breuer, group president, Energy Solutions, Fluor Corporation. “By combining Fluor’s global renewables engineering and construction expertise with the company’s extensive local knowledge, Fluor will provide a robust modular execution approach for this project.”

Fluor will design and integrate a new renewable diesel unit into the existing Strathcona refinery. The integration will include a series of utility tie-ins, electrical and control systems integration as well as commodity storage, loading and unloading capabilities.

Fluor in Energy Transition

Fluor delivers energy+transition projects across the entire energy value chain that are safely and sustainably designed, built and maintained. Fluor’s breadth of experience includes solutions that help to reduce carbon emissions and to meet clients’ sustainability commitments.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

