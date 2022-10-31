BOULDER, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic ( SLGC), a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 before market open on Monday, November 14, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

