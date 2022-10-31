Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:

DoubleVerify Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fir.doubleverify.com%2F

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221024005870r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005870/en/

