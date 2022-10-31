Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 31, 2022!

Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

6 minutes ago
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022, with a payment date of November 14, 2022.

About Hexcel

Hexcel+Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

