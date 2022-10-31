Market Commentary

The third quarter of 2022 marked the U.S. equity market’s third consecutive quarter of negative returns. September was one of the worst-performing months for the S&P 500 since 2008, and that Index ended the quarter at a new low for the year. Every sector of the S&P 500, except for Energy (up 35%), declined year to date.

The Federal Reserve’s current rate hike cycle has been the fastest in modern history. There are market concerns that tightening financial conditions will push the U.S. economy into a recession. The outlook for employment and home prices is clouded by higher interest rates. Many companies face a challenging combination of higher input prices, weaker demand, and tighter credit markets. Geopolitical tensions have also weighed on the market.

U.S. value stocks2 outperformed growth stocks by 12.9 percentage points3 year to date. While the valuation disparity between value and growth stocks has compressed, it remains wide: the Russell 1000 Value trades at 12.6 times forward earnings4 compared to 20.8 times for the Russell 1000 Growth Index.5 The valuation spread between stocks benefiting from and those hindered by low interest rates continues to be very wide.

Portfolio Strategy

While the Fund had negative absolute returns for the third quarter and year to date, it outperformed the S&P 500 during the first nine months of 2022. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain enthusiastic about the long-term prospects for the Fund. Our portfolio—trading at 9.9 times forward earnings—is attractively valued compared to the indices. The Fund is well diversified across sectors and investment theses as a result of our individual security selection. The Fund has significant exposure to financial services companies positioned to benefit from higher interest rates, as well as to higher relative weightings in less economically sensitive health care companies. With tightening oil and gas markets, the Fund’s overweight in Energy has been a significant contributor to performance.

We believe our investment approach is well suited for volatile market environments. Our long-term investment horizon enables us to purchase stakes in companies with short-term uncertainty, where we believe there is longer-term opportunity. As price-disciplined investors, we have been actively researching companies with attractive fundamentals where expectations and valuations have declined. For example, we recently started a position in Amazon, a leading online retailer and cloud computing provider.6 We also added to the Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell, General Electric, Fidelity National Information Services, and Microsoft, among others, all based on more attractive valuations.

We encourage our shareholders to maintain a long-term investment horizon, especially during volatile times like these. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.

Performance Review (Class I Shares vs. S&P 500)

Third Quarter

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Financials overweight position and holdings, especially Charles Schwab ( SCHW , Financial) and Wells Fargo ( WFC , Financial);

Financial) and Wells Fargo ( Financial); Energy overweight position and selected holdings, notably Occidental Petroleum ( OXY , Financial) and ConocoPhillips ( COP , Financial); and,

Financial) and ConocoPhillips ( Financial); and, Positions in Fiserv ( FISV , Financial), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( ALNY , Financial), and Cigna ( CI , Financial).

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Stock selection in Consumer Discretionary;

Industrials holdings—FedEx ( FDX , Financial) and Raytheon Technologies ( RTX , Financial);

Financial) and Raytheon Technologies ( Financial); Communication Services holdings—especially Charter Communications ( CHTR , Financial) and Comcast ( CMCSA , Financial)—and overweight position in the sector;

Financial) and Comcast ( Financial)—and overweight position in the sector; Health Care holdings—particularly GSK ( GSK , Financial), Sanofi ( SNY , Financial), and Elanco Animal Health ( ELAN , Financial)—combined with an overweight position in the sector; and,

Financial), Sanofi ( Financial), and Elanco Animal Health ( Financial)—combined with an overweight position in the sector; and, Positions in HP Inc. ( HPQ , Financial) and Capital One Financial ( COF , Financial).

Year to Date

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Energy overweight and holdings, including Occidental Petroleum, ConocoPhillips, Williams Companies ( WMB , Financial), and Schlumberger ( SLB , Financial);

Financial), and Schlumberger ( Financial); Information Technology holdings—notably Fiserv, VMware ( VMW , Financial), Microsoft ( MSFT , Financial), and PayPal ( PYPL , Financial)—and an underweight position in the sector;

Financial), Microsoft ( Financial), and PayPal ( Financial)—and an underweight position in the sector; Health Care holdings—mainly Cigna, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and Novartis (NVS)—combined with an overweight position in the sector;

Financials overweight and holdings—especially MetLife (MET), Charles Schwab, and Wells Fargo; and,

Positions in T-Mobile US (TMUS), Raytheon Technologies, and Molson Coors (TAP).

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Industrials holdings, particularly FedEx and Johnson Controls International (JCI);

Underweight positions in Consumer Staples and Utilities, which were among the top-performing sectors of the Index; and,

Positions in Charter Communications, Capital One Financial, Elanco Animal Health, Comcast, and DISH Network (DISH).

Performance Review (Class I Shares vs. Russell 1000 Value) Third Quarter

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Financials holdings—especially Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo— combined with an overweight position in the sector;

Underweight position and stock selection in Real Estate;

Occidental Petroleum holding and overweight position in Energy; and,

Positions in Cigna, Fiserv, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Industrials holdings, mainly FedEx;

Communication Services holdings—particularly Charter Communications and Comcast—and overweight position in the sector;

Health Care holdings—especially GSK, Sanofi, and Elanco Animal Health—combined with an overweight position in the sector; and,

HP Inc. holding.

Year to Date

Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:

Energy holdings—particularly Occidental Petroleum, Williams Companies, and ConocoPhillips—and overweight position in the sector;

Health Care holdings—mainly Cigna—combined with an overweight position in the sector; and,

Positions in MetLife and T-Mobile US.

Key detractors from relative results included the Fund's:

Communication Services holdings—particularly Charter Communications, Meta Platforms (META), and Alphabet (GOOG)—and overweight position in the sector;

Industrials holdings, namely FedEx and Johnson Controls International;

Underweight positions in the Consumer Staples and Utilities sectors; and,

Capital One Financial position.

