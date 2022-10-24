Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $5.11Bil. The top holdings were CWST(4.54%), EXPO(4.09%), and SPSC(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SSTK by 746,320 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.42.

On 10/24/2022, Shutterstock Inc traded for a price of $45.82 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -61.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shutterstock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 1,690,276 shares of NYSE:STVN for a total holding of 3,473,436. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.82.

On 10/24/2022, Stevanato Group SPA traded for a price of $18.85 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stevanato Group SPA has a price-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 637,885 shares of NYSE:AQUA for a total holding of 1,947,564. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.3.

On 10/24/2022, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp traded for a price of $35.2 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -14.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-book ratio of 6.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC bought 1,233,985 shares of NYSE:CWAN for a total holding of 2,813,900. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.58.

On 10/24/2022, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $15.38 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -41.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2472.86 and a price-sales ratio of 13.23.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RBC by 116,725 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.24.

On 10/24/2022, RBC Bearings Inc traded for a price of $239.15 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned 6.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RBC Bearings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

