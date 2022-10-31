AutoMobility Advisors, a leading connected auto industry strategist, and ONE Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced a series of three webinars focused on how NextGen Broadcast/Multicast can improve over-the-air (OTA) data transmission to connected vehicles. The webinars will beheld on Thursdays at 12 PM Eastern Time on October 27, November 10 and December 1.

Insider Intelligence predicts that by 2025, 71.1 percent of US licensed drivers will drive a Connected Vehicle. (https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3gxD3Fa) Current cellular wireless technologies can present challenges to automotive manufacturers due to data transport costs, lack of ubiquitous coverage, and limited reliability during emergency situations. This three-part webinar series will address how a new wireless broadcast/multicast network technology, powered by NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0), can augment existing networks and improve the Connected Vehicle experience for consumers and manufacturers.

NextGen Broadcast/Multicast is a wireless Internet Protocol (IP) multicast network technology being integrated with advanced telecom platforms (3GPP 4G/5G systems), supporting automotive functions benefiting from multicast data delivery and significant efficiency gains. This new multicast network for automotive is being readied by U.S. broadcasters.

Among the Connected Vehicle functions that could see improvement are OTA car updates (software upgrades), Real Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning (providing continuous centimeter accurate geolocation), safety and emergency alerting, and live or pre-positioned infotainment.

The first webinar will feature two newsworthy firsts:

1) Connected Vehicle proof of concept activities: A report from CAST.ERA on NextGen Broadcast/Multicast Connected Vehicle testing over the past three years. They have quietly been making significant progress that has gone unreported in the U.S. CAST.ERA is a technology development joint venture between SK Telecom, the largest mobile carrier in South Korea and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

2) A report on 5G/NextGen Broadcast/Multicast integration programs: Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC, an international standards development organization), including CAST.ERA, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and ONE Media 3.0, are working on various international initiatives involving wireless IP distribution including integration with 3GPP standards. These include activities in South Korea (integration into the automotive environment) and India (which is testing a “Direct to Mobile Broadcast” model). These technologies are moving along faster than many realize.

The webinar series will also feature:

A report from national NextGen Broadcast/Multicast spectrum aggregators;

A CES 2023 Show sneak peek at the introduction of the first U.S. NextGen Broadcast/Multicast - enabled vehicles;

- Automotive Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) services and;

An invitation to participate in NextGen Broadcast/Multicast spectrum efficiency testing and RTK geolocation testing.

According to Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0 and SVP of Advanced Technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group, “The past year has seen significant NextGen Broadcast milestones achieved including half of U.S. households in markets now able to receive a NextGen Broadcast/Multicast signal, while South Korea and Jamaica are moving forward with their related adoptions. India, Brazil, and many other countries are looking at these solutions and the real value added to the wireless marketplace. Now is the right time to share the automotive technology development projects we have all been working on.”

Webinar schedule:

Webinars are on Thursdays at 12 PM Eastern Time, 9 AM Pacific Time, and 5 PM London Time.

Each webinar will have one hour for speaker presentations and focused questions, followed by 30 minutes of audience Q&A.

Webinar #1: October 27, 2022: ATSC 3.0 value proposition for automakers

What is NextGen Broadcast/Multicast, which Connected Vehicles functions can it improve, and why consider it now?

The basic value proposition: Improved efficiency and adding unique value. Use cases where NextGen Broadcast/Multicast networks are being deployed to supplement 5G and LTE networks.

Webinar #2: November 10, 2022: Three Connected Vehicle functions that can be made more efficient by adding a supplemental NextGen Broadcast/Multicast network

Automotive and NextGen Broadcast/Multicast experts take a deep dive on connected OTA (mobile software updates), continuous RTK (geolocation), and live or pre-positioned in car infotainment.

Webinar #3: Dec. 1, 2022: V2X: As automotive connectivity extends to other vehicles, road infrastructure, and even smart city data, what value can an ATSC 3.0 network add?

REGISTER for the webinar series at this link: https%3A%2F%2Fis.gd%2F45z2p1

About ONE Media 3.0, LLC

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see https%3A%2F%2Fonemediallc.com%2F

About AutoMobility Advisors:

AutoMobility Advisors guides automotive technology companies, investors, and research organizations through the growing maze of options and opportunities within the changing landscape of automotive mobility, connected services, and automotive digital transformation. We help clients create a strategy roadmap, generate new business partnerships, and expand business development efforts. We also help in taking products to market, drive monetization, and help attract attention and interest within the Automotive Industry. https%3A%2F%2Fautomobilityadvisors.com%2F

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006020/en/