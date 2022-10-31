The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of those who acquired Schmitt Industries, Inc. (“Schmitt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMIT) securities between September 1, 2020 through September 20, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 12, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Schmitt designs, assembles, and markets computer-controlled balancing equipment and precision laser measurement systems for use primarily by the machine tool industry.

On September 20, 2022, Schmitt announced that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon” and would require restatement, estimating that “the errors were material on a cumulative basis resulting in a net $330,203 under-recognition of expenses over the first three quarters of the fiscal year.” On this news, the price of Schmitt shares declined by $0.68 per share, or approximately 17.9%, from $3.80 per share to close at $3.12 on September 21, 2022, and the shares declined an additional $0.84 per share to close at $2.28 the following day.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Schmitt’s financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors"; and (3) as a result, Schmitt would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods.

