Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on November 1, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into www.regiscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same address.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of June 30, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,576 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

