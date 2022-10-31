CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,294,118 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $175.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Prime Medicine has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,544,117 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2022 under the ticker symbol “PRME.” All shares in the offering were offered by Prime Medicine.



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by e-mail to [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Prime Medicine



Prime Medicine is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated, one-time, curative genetic therapies to address the widest spectrum of diseases. The company is deploying Prime Editing technology, a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology, which is designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene. With the theoretical potential to repair approximately 90 percent of known disease-causing genetic mutations across many organs and cell types, medicines based on Prime Editing, if approved, could offer a one-time curative genetic therapeutic option to a broad set of patients.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Prime Medicine’s expectations regarding the potential exercise of the underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional shares and Prime Editing’s therapeutic potential. Forward-looking statements are based on Prime Medicine’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Prime Medicine undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

