WEBSTER BANK, N. A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

WEBSTER PLAZA WATERBURY, CT 06702

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 536 stocks valued at a total of $690.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.74%), VOO(6.89%), and AAPL(5.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEBSTER BANK, N. A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

WEBSTER BANK, N. A. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 110,763 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.69 per share and a market cap of $18.21Bil. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WEBSTER BANK, N. A. reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 54,901 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $78.14 per share and a market cap of $31.71Bil. The stock has returned -26.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

The guru established a new position worth 80,762 shares in ARCA:SHYG, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.94 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.48 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

During the quarter, WEBSTER BANK, N. A. bought 64,258 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 406,247. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.12.

On 10/24/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.40.

WEBSTER BANK, N. A. reduced their investment in NYSE:LH by 14,424 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $238.3.

On 10/24/2022, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings traded for a price of $214.71 per share and a market cap of $19.41Bil. The stock has returned -23.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

