McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 279 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were AGG(7.03%), VEA(6.80%), and IGSB(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. bought 225,373 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 242,475. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $74.54 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned -31.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 320,353 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.85 per share and a market cap of $21.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. bought 134,979 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 783,938. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.64 per share and a market cap of $75.62Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 260,406 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.62 per share and a market cap of $87.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

The guru established a new position worth 151,420 shares in ARCA:JKH, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.76 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $374.1688 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned 89.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

