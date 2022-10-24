PROFFITT & GOODSON INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 11629 KNOXVILLE, TN 37939-1629

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $463.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(11.43%), VEA(8.32%), and VTI(7.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROFFITT & GOODSON INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PROFFITT & GOODSON INC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 89,525 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.81 per share and a market cap of $11.95Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PROFFITT & GOODSON INC bought 128,318 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 564,523. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.86.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.25 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned -18.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PROFFITT & GOODSON INC bought 51,980 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 375,191. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.69 per share and a market cap of $37.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PROFFITT & GOODSON INC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 54,548 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.34 per share and a market cap of $12.03Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PROFFITT & GOODSON INC bought 47,016 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 237,819. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.43.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $30.89 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.