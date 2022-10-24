SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were IVV(19.50%), IJH(7.19%), and VEA(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 9,779 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 637,972. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $380.43 per share and a market cap of $287.24Bil. The stock has returned -15.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 39,956 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.69 per share and a market cap of $37.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 20,183 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.08 per share and a market cap of $36.35Bil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 137,540 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 153,885. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 10/24/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.18 per share and a market cap of $32.00Bil. The stock has returned -47.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 36,654 shares in NAS:ZI, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.47 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $17.93Bil. The stock has returned -35.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 164.63, a price-book ratio of 8.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.28 and a price-sales ratio of 17.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

