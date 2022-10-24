Nationwide Fund Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Nationwide Fund Advisors is an investment management company that largely provides its services to investment companies. The company acts as a subsidiary of Nationwide Financial Services, specifically as a subadvisor to the various funds that the company offers, and was founded in 1999. The company is headquartered out of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and has another office located in Columbus, Ohio. Nationwide Fund Advisors manages mutual funds for its clients and invests its assets in public equity and fixed income markets, investing in growth and value stocks of companies in a variety of sizes across the board for its equity portfolio. The company emphasizes its asset investments in the services, technology, and financial sectors, which together make up over half of its total allocated assets, and also invests in healthcare, energy, consumer noncyclical, capital goods, and basic materials sectors, among others, listed in order of decreasing asset allocation. The company has approximately $89 billion in total assets under management that is spread across 113 accounts, averaging out to around $785 million each. Nationwide Fund Advisors currently has 98 employees taking care of its accounts with 37 broker dealer registered representatives. Although its number of accounts under management has not made much of an increase since 2010, only moving up by about 20, the company’s total assets under management has almost tripled from its amount held just five years prior. Most of the company’s clients are investment companies, which alone make up over 90% of its total number of accounts, but also caters to pooled investment vehicles, which make up the rest of its held accounts. Nationwide Fund Advisors manages security portfolios and other management services for its clients as well as the selection of further subadvisors to take care of its investment business and generates its revenue through taking a percentage of held assets.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $979.00Mil. The top holdings were IEMG(28.31%), IEF(26.55%), and IJR(15.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nationwide Fund Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 400,000 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.85 per share and a market cap of $21.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 50,964 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.02 per share and a market cap of $20.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.15% over the past year.

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 92,966 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $54.99Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 174,320 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/24/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.175 per share and a market cap of $22.21Bil. The stock has returned -14.65% over the past year.

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 32,599 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $93.04 per share and a market cap of $62.80Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

