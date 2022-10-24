HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were IVV(14.00%), NTSX(12.12%), and LDUR(9.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 192,973 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 1,866,751. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $54.99Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 167,743 shares of ARCA:LRGF for a total holding of 384,277. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.94.

On 10/24/2022, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $38.35 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 133,407 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $33.93 per share and a market cap of $19.62Bil. The stock has returned -33.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONE by 28,292 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.55.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $172.48 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, HALBERT HARGROVE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 187,350 shares of ARCA:INTF for a total holding of 369,149. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 10/24/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $21.73 per share and a market cap of $725.78Mil. The stock has returned -23.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

