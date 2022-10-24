MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $610.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.13%), CVS(4.57%), and JPM(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY bought 161,043 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 328,052. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/24/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $69 per share and a market cap of $86.48Bil. The stock has returned 6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 170,930-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.97 per share and a market cap of $151.06Bil. The stock has returned -27.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 17,451 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $295.18 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $283.26 per share and a market cap of $289.98Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-book ratio of 1226.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY bought 12,708 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 61,949. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.56.

On 10/24/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $243.92 per share and a market cap of $54.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC/NY bought 35,860 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 224,258. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 10/24/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $79.43 per share and a market cap of $134.55Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

