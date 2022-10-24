PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $89.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(4.78%), DGII(4.27%), and AXGN(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 38,900 shares in NAS:LMAT, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.97 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, LeMaitre Vascular Inc traded for a price of $50.64 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 173,750 shares in NAS:TELA, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.29 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, TELA Bio Inc traded for a price of $8.47 per share and a market cap of $162.26Mil. The stock has returned -32.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, TELA Bio Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 189,160-share investment in NAS:SMED. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.67 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Sharps Compliance Corp traded for a price of $8.75 per share and a market cap of $170.01Mil. The stock has returned -1.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sharps Compliance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 298,500-share investment in NAS:AQB. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.32 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, AquaBounty Technologies Inc traded for a price of $0.6008 per share and a market cap of $42.73Mil. The stock has returned -84.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AquaBounty Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.36 and a price-sales ratio of 15.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 145,350 shares in NAS:VJET, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.46 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, voxeljet AG traded for a price of $3.15 per share and a market cap of $26.18Mil. The stock has returned -64.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, voxeljet AG has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

