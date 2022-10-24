Eqis Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 724 stocks valued at a total of $867.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(3.10%), TLT(2.07%), and VDE(1.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eqis Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 92,486 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $92.4 per share and a market cap of $22.30Bil. The stock has returned -34.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. bought 69,053 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 293,926. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.55 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 268,650-share investment in NAS:PDBC. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.16 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $16.89 per share and a market cap of $7.41Bil. The stock has returned 15.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. bought 39,590 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 106,414. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/24/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.75 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 38,632 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.95 per share and a market cap of $24.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

