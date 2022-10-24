Busey Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 308 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.83%), MSFT(5.46%), and VCSH(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Busey Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 185,827 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/24/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.08 per share and a market cap of $137.16Bil. The stock has returned -40.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Busey Wealth Management bought 54,396 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 166,963. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/24/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $101.72 per share and a market cap of $185.44Bil. The stock has returned -39.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:VWOB by 68,984 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.07.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $56.48 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Busey Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 10,129 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $348.09 per share and a market cap of $258.97Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, Busey Wealth Management bought 29,441 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 792,840. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.08 per share and a market cap of $36.35Bil. The stock has returned -18.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

