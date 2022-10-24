NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 CORPORATE PKWY. AMHERST, NY 14226

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $694.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(9.71%), ACWI(6.56%), and SPYV(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 143,141 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $81.07 per share and a market cap of $14.95Bil. The stock has returned -21.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

The guru established a new position worth 209,634 shares in ARCA:BCI, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.31 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF traded for a price of $25.96 per share and a market cap of $994.27Mil. The stock has returned 7.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. bought 24,363 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 87,564. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $231.85 per share and a market cap of $59.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. bought 59,827 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 232,731. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $93.04 per share and a market cap of $62.80Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 58,711 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $82.12 per share and a market cap of $21.98Bil. The stock has returned -21.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

