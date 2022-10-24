Barry Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $292.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(6.96%), TOTL(6.37%), and FNDF(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barry Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Barry Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 117,562 shares. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $92.4 per share and a market cap of $22.30Bil. The stock has returned -34.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 401,665-share investment in ARCA:SLV. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.72 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $17.68 per share and a market cap of $9.32Bil. The stock has returned -21.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC bought 150,872 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 156,256. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/24/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $42.08 per share and a market cap of $33.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 477,051 shares in NYSE:NEA, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.02 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $10.4 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -25.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.79.

During the quarter, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC bought 90,206 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 172,396. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.12.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $54.03 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.03.

