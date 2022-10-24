Wealth Architects, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $478.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.45%), IJR(7.09%), and VIG(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Architects, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 62,186 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 813,262. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.62 per share and a market cap of $87.53Bil. The stock has returned -25.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 43,185 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 125,139. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 10/24/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $49.1 per share and a market cap of $1.71Bil. The stock has returned -24.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 35,013 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 66,580. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $58.11 per share and a market cap of $5.97Bil. The stock has returned -25.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 19,629 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.44 per share and a market cap of $78.14Bil. The stock has returned -25.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SCZ by 19,510 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 10/24/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.62 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -32.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.12.

