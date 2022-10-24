USA Financial Portformulas Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 372 stocks valued at a total of $63.00Mil. The top holdings were VRTX(6.07%), AEP(5.23%), and XEL(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 24,001 shares. The trade had a 4.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.61.

On 10/24/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $149 per share and a market cap of $33.37Bil. The stock has returned 44.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced their investment in NAS:EXC by 79,201 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.21.

On 10/24/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $36.87 per share and a market cap of $36.63Bil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced their investment in NAS:MAR by 21,405 shares. The trade had a 3.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.75.

On 10/24/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $154.98 per share and a market cap of $50.30Bil. The stock has returned 0.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-book ratio of 28.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought 4,797 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 4,816. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.41.

On 10/24/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $306.95 per share and a market cap of $93.66Bil. The stock has returned 43.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 8,886 shares in ARCA:VPU, giving the stock a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Utilities ETF traded for a price of $139.14 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

