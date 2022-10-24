MV Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 675 stocks valued at a total of $580.00Mil. The top holdings were TFLO(16.52%), IWD(7.94%), and IWF(7.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MV Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MV Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,265,721 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 1,898,149. The trade had a 11.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.24.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.51 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MV Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 497,205 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.24 per share and a market cap of $9.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 243,796-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.19 per share and a market cap of $12.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 109,042-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.92 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.58 per share and a market cap of $26.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MV Capital Management, Inc. bought 41,925 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 240,782. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 10/24/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $98.29 per share and a market cap of $172.13Bil. The stock has returned -20.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

