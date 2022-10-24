DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $453.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.32%), RY(4.56%), and TD(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought 90,958 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 153,654. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/24/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $42.08 per share and a market cap of $33.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 26,235 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/24/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.45 per share and a market cap of $2,401.77Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-book ratio of 41.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought 42,291 shares of NYSE:TRP for a total holding of 212,670. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.58.

On 10/24/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $42.45 per share and a market cap of $42.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 108,725 shares in NYSE:TAC, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.28 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, TransAlta Corp traded for a price of $8.59 per share and a market cap of $2.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransAlta Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought 9,229 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 21,050. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/24/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $101.72 per share and a market cap of $185.44Bil. The stock has returned -39.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

