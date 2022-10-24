Clarius Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

999 THIRD AVENUE, SUITE 3050 SEATTLE, WA 98104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 494 stocks valued at a total of $1,000.00Mil. The top holdings were PCAR(11.55%), MSFT(8.09%), and AMZN(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clarius Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clarius Group, LLC bought 104,514 shares of NAS:KRTX for a total holding of 109,966. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.4.

On 10/24/2022, Karuna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $212.02 per share and a market cap of $7.20Bil. The stock has returned 61.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.64 and a price-sales ratio of 149.11.

Clarius Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 210,491 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/24/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.91 per share and a market cap of $54.99Bil. The stock has returned -31.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, Clarius Group, LLC bought 260,437 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 308,544. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.03.

On 10/24/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $30.18 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -29.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, Clarius Group, LLC bought 232,085 shares of NAS:DNLI for a total holding of 260,604. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.51.

On 10/24/2022, Denali Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -41.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Denali Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 30.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 33,756-share investment in ARCA:FXE. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.97 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust traded for a price of $91.09 per share and a market cap of $378.02Mil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

