Canal Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $343.00Mil. The top holdings were ODFL(20.48%), MO(4.62%), and AAPL(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canal Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 163,045 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 180,550. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/24/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.85 per share and a market cap of $21.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 74,440 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $75.24 per share and a market cap of $49.27Bil. The stock has returned 97.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 25,630 shares in NYSE:AAP, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.68 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $176.62 per share and a market cap of $10.62Bil. The stock has returned -21.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 94,268-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.08 per share and a market cap of $137.16Bil. The stock has returned -40.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 20,170 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/24/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $173.13 per share and a market cap of $338.89Bil. The stock has returned 58.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

