John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were TBBK(7.25%), WTFC(6.31%), and LKFN(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 112,227-share investment in OTCPK:CWBK. Previously, the stock had a 3.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.75 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, CW Bancorp traded for a price of $32.7 per share and a market cap of $110.25Mil. The stock has returned 6.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CW Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The guru sold out of their 54,300-share investment in NAS:LOB. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.87 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Live Oak Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $29.05 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -59.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 80,000 shares in NYSE:CPF, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.55 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Central Pacific Financial Corp traded for a price of $19.61 per share and a market cap of $534.63Mil. The stock has returned -23.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Central Pacific Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 53,000-share investment in NYSE:CADE. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.68 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Cadence Bank traded for a price of $27.35 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -8.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cadence Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. bought 167,226 shares of NAS:VBNK for a total holding of 237,226. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.37.

On 10/24/2022, VersaBank traded for a price of $6.8 per share and a market cap of $182.48Mil. The stock has returned -42.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VersaBank has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 0.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

