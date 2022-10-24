WP Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.76%), KBWB(7.33%), and BRK.B(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WP Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 54,602 shares. The trade had a 5.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $222.07 per share and a market cap of $69.50Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a price-book ratio of 6.84.

During the quarter, WP Advisors, LLC bought 112,311 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 132,827. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 10/24/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $72.51 per share and a market cap of $56.73Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WP Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VBK by 7,923 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.25.

On 10/24/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $198.55 per share and a market cap of $11.71Bil. The stock has returned -32.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.30.

The guru sold out of their 9,969-share investment in NYSE:SMG. Previously, the stock had a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.79 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $44.58 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -67.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-book ratio of 5.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WP Advisors, LLC bought 5,763 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 75,063. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/24/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.97 per share and a market cap of $1,340.70Bil. The stock has returned -25.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

