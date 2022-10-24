DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9017 S RIVERSIDE DRIVE SANDY, UT 84070

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $235.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.11%), NVDA(4.66%), and AMZN(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 761,428 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/24/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.52 per share and a market cap of $1,339.46Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-book ratio of 5.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 686,365 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/24/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $102.97 per share and a market cap of $1,340.70Bil. The stock has returned -25.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-book ratio of 5.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 46,763 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/24/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.4 per share and a market cap of $6.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OXY by 42,442 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.01.

On 10/24/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $70.83 per share and a market cap of $65.98Bil. The stock has returned 109.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, DFPG INVESTMENTS, LLC bought 13,845 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 45,282. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/24/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $129.72 per share and a market cap of $348.63Bil. The stock has returned -60.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.