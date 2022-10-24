Ocean Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3550 Round Barn Blvd Santa Rosa, CA 95403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(19.20%), AMZN(15.05%), and COST(13.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ocean Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 4,400 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 10/24/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $282.45 per share and a market cap of $125.70Bil. The stock has returned -57.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 3,072-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $279.27 during the quarter.

On 10/24/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $211.25 per share and a market cap of $661.95Bil. The stock has returned -30.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-book ratio of 18.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.26 and a price-sales ratio of 10.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Ocean Capital Management, LLC bought 1,255 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 10,693. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/24/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $541.6 per share and a market cap of $506.60Bil. The stock has returned 21.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 4,610 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/24/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $119.82 per share and a market cap of $1,220.67Bil. The stock has returned -28.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.37, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ocean Capital Management, LLC bought 1,019 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 53,530. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/24/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $496.97 per share and a market cap of $219.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-book ratio of 10.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.